Solutions for your electronic issues: Tailored Data Solutions

Today is nearly impossible to be without an electronic device. Computers began showing up in households 30 to 40 years ago. Today, with most households having tablets, gaming devices and mobile phones, people of nearly all ages are using some type of electronics and accidents happen. Whether a virus took control of your computer, your data was lost, or a screen was cracked, there is a solution.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Tailored Data Solutions can solve your electronic issues. Owner Kevin Moore, with a major in computer science and chemistry, saw a need for a business servicing electronic devices. He and his brother first opened in Buckingham Square in 1983 and quickly outgrew the space. Their move to the old bank building – now Village Bank – allowed them to have a prominent retail center with convenience in the Village. The computer repair center has been at its present location at Breckenridge Square Shopping Center for over 15 years.

In the early days, the focus was on writing computer programs and supporting business networks. Now the focus is on repairing and upgrading electronic devices.

At the retail location, they sell, troubleshoot, and repair many electronic devices, that include computers, gaming consoles, phones, tablets, and TVs. If you are looking for a solid refurbished laptop, they presently have several to choose from starting in the mid $200s and up.

“Our refurbished computers are all Intel i5- and i7-based computers,” Moore said. “We remove mechanical hard drives from them and replace them with new solid state drives. They are very fast and reliable.”

Moore has returned to teaching chemistry on the high school level. He bought his brother’s share of the business in 2013. His wife Jennifer, along with Dianne Mallon runs the store with three technicians.

Much of their business is cleaning up viruses and malware. “We see a lot of computers which have been accessed by people masquerading as Microsoft or Google,” Jennifer Moore said. “We also do a lot of data recovery. This can be from a computer that won’t start up to an external drive that suddenly won’t startup.”

Most of their custom-designed computers are for home use and are used for gaming. Gamers need fast processors, good video cards, and SSDs.

The Moores have lived in Chester for 25 years. “We’ve had several children graduate from Thomas Dale and absolutely love the community.”

For more information, vist www.TailoredData.com or call (804) 768-9571.