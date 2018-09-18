Bird wins, Matoaca loses

ABOVE: Tre Mason fights for some of his 342 yards against James River High last week. (Rob’s DigiPix) L.C. Bird 40, James River 20...

L.C. Bird 40, James River 20

The L.C. Bird Skyhawks improved to 4-0 with a dominant second half. The Rapids led 13-7 at halftime, but Bird came up with 33 points in the second half to cruise to victory.

Junior Tre Mason exploded, rushing for 342 yards on 29 carries. He ran for four touchdowns and returned a kickoff 75 yards for another score. His five touchdowns accounted for 30 of the team’s 40 points. Mason, combined with a usual strong defense, has led the team to early success in Troy Taylor’s first year at the head of the program.

L.C. Bird will look to advance to 5-0 this Friday as they take on a pass-happy Huguenot team.

Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14

Matoaca were able to get two key plays – one on defense and one on offense – but it wasn’t enough to topple Massaponax, as the Warriors fell 42-14.

Defensively, Juleon Pointer scored on a fumble return. He was able to strip the ball during a quarterback sack, recovered it and ran 47 yards to the end zone. Offensively, running back Marcus Dreher scored on a five-yard run.

Matoaca fell to 0-3 on the season, but they posted their highest point output of the year and did it against Massaponax, which is a perennial power in the Class 5.

The Warriors will travel to Thomas Dale this Friday night.

Thomas Dale, Meadowbrook

Both teams had the week off. Thomas Dale, as mentioned, will host Matoaca Friday, while Meadowbrook will travel to Colonial Heights. After starting the year with a difficult run of games, Meadowbrook is looking for its first victory under coach Chamont Thompson.