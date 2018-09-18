Community Emergency Response Team course begins Oct. 2
Fire & EMS September 18, 2018 Press release 0
CHESTERFIELD — Are you interested in training that will better prepare you for disasters and emergencies? Chesterfield County’s popular Community Emergency Response Team training is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 2.
The initial training course teaches basic emergency response skills that are essential in the critical moments after a disaster, before first responders arrive. Classes are held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for eight weeks. Registration is available at chesterfield.gov/CERT. If unable to enroll online or have questions, email CERT@chesterfield.gov or call 804-751-CERT (2378).
