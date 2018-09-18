G.W. Carver scholars, GospelFest announced

ABOVE: Imani Quiara Booth and Kennadi Kierra Terry CHESTER – The George Washington Carver Alumni and Friends Association recently announced the winners of two scholarships...

ABOVE: Imani Quiara Booth and Kennadi Kierra Terry

CHESTER – The George Washington Carver Alumni and Friends Association recently announced the winners of two scholarships and announced plans to host a gospel music fundraiser.

Imani Quiara Booth, who graduated from L.C. Bird High School, won the $1,500 William Albert “W.A.” Brown Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship pays tribute to Carver High School’s only principal, who served for 22 years. Booth is matriculating at Old Dominion University in the fall.

Kennadi Kierra Terry won the $500 Tabula Rasa Incentive Award, which is given to a deserving Carver College and Career Academy graduating senior. Terry plans to matriculate at George Mason University in the fall.

Gospelfest 2018

The association announced plans for GospelFest 2018, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road.

The event will feature Cora Harvey Armstrong of Mahalia fame, L. Kevin Ervin, Walt Street and Sons of Sinai.

Admission is $20 with funds to benefit the association’s scholarship fund.

For ticket information, call (804) 512 6797.

The association is made up of alumni and friends of those who attended from George Washington Carver High, the only high school for African Americans in Chesterfield County from 1948-70.