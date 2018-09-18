Trending
Lions Club speakers bureau ‘rotates’ in retired NASA engineer

ClubsCommunity September 18, 2018 Press release 0

By Carelyn Sheppard

By Carelyn Sheppard

Donner Grigsby, a retired engineer from NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, explained numerous topics from hurricanes and global warming to space exploration and the universe to the Chester Lions Club recently.

He said scientists constantly monitor the heat at certain depths under the African deserts for the earliest warnings and source of hurricanes, like Florence.
He encouraged the audience to think in terms of a much larger, or universal, scale. People tend to think only in terms of the time and space immediately surrounding them, he said.

He has a much larger view of things, including the Ice Ages, when asked about global warming. Perspective can be an amazing eye-opener.

Grigsby had four of the Lions stand in for the sun, moon, earth and Mars as they revolved and rotated around the room. The light-hearted fun was infectious.

Mobile health unit
The Chester Lions invite everyone who attends ChesterFest on Saturday to come to the mobile health unit for a free eye screening. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

