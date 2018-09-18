TDHS hosting Band Night exhibition
ActivitiesSchools September 18, 2018 Press release 0
The Thomas Dale High School Marching Knights are hosting this year’s All County Band Night Exhibition.
All Chesterfield high schools will perform. The event is free to the community. It will take place Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Concessions will be sold at the event.
Recently the Marching Knights held their annual two-week camp to prepare their show for the season. During the camp, drum majors Shamar Matthews and Jacob Kern challenged their sections to a coin contest to raise money for Autism Speaks. The Marching Knights raised $736.13 for the nonprofit.
Handcycling clinic coming to Pocahontas State Park
ABOVE: Kenneth Holman and members of...
Struggling with change
Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
CHESTERFIELD — Are you interested in training that will better prepare...
TDHS hosting Band Night exhibition
Activities Sep 18, 2018 0
The Thomas Dale High School Marching Knights are hosting this year’s...
G.W. Carver scholars, GospelFest announced
ABOVE: Imani Quiara Booth and Kennadi Kierra Terry CHESTER –...
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.