TDHS hosting Band Night exhibition

The Thomas Dale High School Marching Knights are hosting this year’s All County Band Night Exhibition.

All Chesterfield high schools will perform. The event is free to the community. It will take place Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Concessions will be sold at the event.

Recently the Marching Knights held their annual two-week camp to prepare their show for the season. During the camp, drum majors Shamar Matthews and Jacob Kern challenged their sections to a coin contest to raise money for Autism Speaks. The Marching Knights raised $736.13 for the nonprofit.

