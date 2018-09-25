Police hosting HOPE event Oct. 6

The Chesterfield County Police Department is partnering with the Chesterfield Food Bank to bring a comprehensive services fair to the community. Several organizations will...

The Chesterfield County Police Department is partnering with the Chesterfield Food Bank to bring a comprehensive services fair to the community.

Several organizations will participate in the fair, which is called H.O.P.E., Helping Others Pursue Excellence.

Some of the participating organizations include: Department of Motor Vehicles; Drive2Work; Chesterfield Employment Center; Women, Infants and Children program; Chesterfield County Health Department; CCHASM, Chesterfield Assessment and Resource team; and Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Each organization will bring information about opportunities for the community members to receive resources that they may not have otherwise known were available to them.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 in the gymnasium at Hopkins Road Elementary School.