Recently deceased

Obituaries September 25, 2018

Baines, Mr. John Alfred Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, a military veteran.
Bishop, Mr. Ronald Douglas “Ronnie,” 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Gina Bishop.
Cain, Mr. Michael Allen Sr., 53, of Chesterfield, husband of Mary Heller Cain.
Cook, Mr. Joe “Red,” 84, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Barbara Cook.
Cosby, Mr. David Nelson, 71, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Faison, Mrs. Margaret Gibson, 87, of Chester, widow of Herbert Lane Faison Jr.
Fleet, Mrs. Sherry Dixon, 74, of North Chesterfieldwife of the Rev. Kenneth Fleet.
Forrest, Mr. Robert Walter “Rocky,” 59, of Chester.
Fortin, Mr. Eugene Joseph, 79, of North Chesterfield, husband of Joan Tontsch Fortin.
Graham, Mrs. Frances Williams “Swann,” 88, of North Chesterfield, widow of Curtiss Graham.
Hall, Mrs. Gloria Jean, 76, of Chesterfield, widow of Teddy Leroy Hall Jr.
Hall, Mrs. Nadene S., 73, of Chesterfield, wife of Irving Hall.
Horton, Mr. John Thomas, 77, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran of the Cuban missile crisis and the Vietnam War, husband of Wil Eve Horton.
Jones, Mr. Kenneth Paige, 88, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Army veteran, husband of LaVerne Blankenship Jones.
McRuffin, Mr. Anthony Tranell, 47, of Chester, husband of Andrea McRuffin.
Mills, Mrs. Nannie Bell Surber, 92, of Chesterfield, formerly of Saltville, widow of Melvin Warren Mills.
Miranian, Mrs. Ann Elizabeth, 91, of Chester, widow of Arthur Miranian.
Rose, the Rev. Melvin Lee, 65, of Chesterfield; husband of Vicky A. Rose.
Roseberry, Mr. John Samuel, 83, of Chester, retired from the Marine Corps, husband of Jerilyn Goble Roseberry.
Shpil, Mr. George Ernest Sr., 82, of Chesterfield, a Virginia National Guard veteran, husband of Donna Shpil.
Steele, Mr. Richard Garrison, 76, of North Chesterfield, husband of Sharon Sprecher Steele.
Taylor, Mr. Samuel Stuart Sr., of North Chesterfield, husband of Phyllis Allen Taylor.
Watson, Mrs. Edith Dalton, 82, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert Watson.
Worrell, Mrs. Susan Miller, 67, of Chesterfield, wife of Klaus Worrell.

Trying to fly

Dogpound Sep 25, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

TDHS downs Matoaca, Bird wins, Meadowbrook falls

Football Sep 25, 2018 0

Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21 Thomas Dale High School’s football team...

Native Harvest Feast coming to Henricus Historical Park

Calendar Sep 25, 2018 0

CHESTER – Step back in time to the 17th century and...

Arson in Petersburg

Fire & Life Safety Sep 25, 2018 0

Over the last few months, several fires in vacant or abandoned...

Man dies after crash on River Road

For the Record Sep 25, 2018 0

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
