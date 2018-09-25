Recently deceased

Baines, Mr. John Alfred Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, a military veteran. Bishop, Mr. Ronald Douglas “Ronnie,” 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Gina Bishop. Cain, Mr. Michael...

Baines, Mr. John Alfred Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, a military veteran.

Bishop, Mr. Ronald Douglas “Ronnie,” 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Gina Bishop.

Cain, Mr. Michael Allen Sr., 53, of Chesterfield, husband of Mary Heller Cain.

Cook, Mr. Joe “Red,” 84, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Barbara Cook.

Cosby, Mr. David Nelson, 71, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Faison, Mrs. Margaret Gibson, 87, of Chester, widow of Herbert Lane Faison Jr.

Fleet, Mrs. Sherry Dixon, 74, of North Chesterfieldwife of the Rev. Kenneth Fleet.

Forrest, Mr. Robert Walter “Rocky,” 59, of Chester.

Fortin, Mr. Eugene Joseph, 79, of North Chesterfield, husband of Joan Tontsch Fortin.

Graham, Mrs. Frances Williams “Swann,” 88, of North Chesterfield, widow of Curtiss Graham.

Hall, Mrs. Gloria Jean, 76, of Chesterfield, widow of Teddy Leroy Hall Jr.

Hall, Mrs. Nadene S., 73, of Chesterfield, wife of Irving Hall.

Horton, Mr. John Thomas, 77, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran of the Cuban missile crisis and the Vietnam War, husband of Wil Eve Horton.

Jones, Mr. Kenneth Paige, 88, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Army veteran, husband of LaVerne Blankenship Jones.

McRuffin, Mr. Anthony Tranell, 47, of Chester, husband of Andrea McRuffin.

Mills, Mrs. Nannie Bell Surber, 92, of Chesterfield, formerly of Saltville, widow of Melvin Warren Mills.

Miranian, Mrs. Ann Elizabeth, 91, of Chester, widow of Arthur Miranian.

Rose, the Rev. Melvin Lee, 65, of Chesterfield; husband of Vicky A. Rose.

Roseberry, Mr. John Samuel, 83, of Chester, retired from the Marine Corps, husband of Jerilyn Goble Roseberry.

Shpil, Mr. George Ernest Sr., 82, of Chesterfield, a Virginia National Guard veteran, husband of Donna Shpil.

Steele, Mr. Richard Garrison, 76, of North Chesterfield, husband of Sharon Sprecher Steele.

Taylor, Mr. Samuel Stuart Sr., of North Chesterfield, husband of Phyllis Allen Taylor.

Watson, Mrs. Edith Dalton, 82, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert Watson.

Worrell, Mrs. Susan Miller, 67, of Chesterfield, wife of Klaus Worrell.