TDHS downs Matoaca, Bird wins, Meadowbrook falls

Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21

Thomas Dale High School’s football team was able to hold off rival Matoaca 28-21 on the strength of a big-time player posting a big-time performance last week.

Running back Chris Tyree finished the evening with 211 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for another 101 yards, scoring three total touchdowns. His two rushing touchdowns were 82 and 92 yards, and his scoring reception spanned 75 yards.

Matoaca coach Jay Parker wasn’t surprised with the game that Tyree put up.

“I always knew [Chris] was special. I knew he would be a special back when I was his middle school basketball coach,” Parker said. “Thomas Dale is obviously a great program with a winning pedigree.”

He also applauded his team’s effort, as they turned in what was certainly the best performance of the season to this point.

“I’m extremely proud of how our guys played and how we have improved each week this season,” Parker said.

Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker echoed a solid Matoaca effort.

“They played well,” said Tucker. “They gave us fits in the first half with the jet sweep and we missed getting the edge. You can tell we missed Rick [D’Abreu] on defense.”

Tucker also applauded the Warriors’ offense for putting together long drives that kept the Knights’ run game off the field.

Statistically speaking, quarterback E.J. Walker enjoyed a good performance for Thomas Dale, completing 7 of 12 passes for 210 yards and two scores, and linebacker Adam Hall yet again led the team in tackles with 14.

For Matoaca, Marcus Dreher went 6 for 12 passing for 80 yards and a score; running back Jonathan Coleman carried 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown; and Jake Coleman caught four passes for 71 yards. Another running back, Gage Simmons, enjoyed a 46-yard performance.

Matoaca has had its share of injuries as well with four starters currently out of the line-up, including Jalen Bailey, Xavier Addison, Gage DiMarco and Deonte Talley.

Thomas Dale improved to 3-1 on the season, and Matoaca fell to 0-4.

This Friday, the Knights face a staunch test as they welcome Dinwiddie to Ed Karpus Field, and the Warriors travel to Hopewell. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Col. Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20

The Colonials did something they hadn’t done since 1999 as they triumphed over Meadowbrook, 28-20.

Colonial Heights maintained relative control of the game the whole way, but things got really close in the fourth quarter when Monarchs wide receiver Antoine Brown hauled in a touchdown to cut the score to 21-20. Maurice Sykes led the Colonials to the end zone, and an extra point made it 28-20.

Meadowbrook then drove all the way down the field, but wasn’t able to punch it over the goal line in the game’s final seconds.

The Colonials, coached by former Meadowbrook coach Adam Tiller, improved to 2-1 on the season. The victory is the second win for Colonial Heights in as many years over a Class 5 opponent, as they defeated Prince George last season.

The Monarchs fall to 0-4 on the year, and their playoff hopes took a significant hit, as they likely will have to win at least five of their last six games to have a chance to qualify.

No stats were reported for Meadowbrook, which heads to Prince George this week. Colonial Heights got a big game from wide out Demarea Richardson, who had four receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Bird 7, Huguenot 6

Last week, L.C. Bird beat Huguenot, 7-6. Bird (5-0) will have a bye week before facing Clover Hill on Oct. 5.