Dogpound birthday

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. This happens to be a special week, a very special week; my birthday...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. This happens to be a special week, a very special week; my birthday is this coming Monday. It is still a big deal, but not as big deal as it used to be., if you know what I mean. When you were little, you could not wait for your next birthday to come around. If someone would ask you your age, you would say, “I am 4 1/2” or “Almost 5 years old.” Then we looked forward to the really big event birthdays, like sweet 16, or the coming of age 21. Next we get into the big 0 birthdays, 30 and 40, then at some point after 40 we start to deny birthdays. We start to whine, “Don’t make a big deal out of it.” “I don’t want a party.” And the all-time favorite; ”Oh, it is a just a number.” I won’t let my secret out, but I am in the latter category. Deep in that latter category, LOL. So in honor of my birthday, I am going to make this a short article so I can go party hardy! Before I go, I will share one early birthday present I received this week. My push mower just came out of the shop (the timing tooth had broken), and just 10 minutes into mowing, there was a large popping sound and the mower died. I tried to restart the engine, but it would not kick over, and a small drip of oil turned into an oil leak that would do the Exxon Valdez spill honor. As you may guess, my mower was not coming back from this one, and to add insult to injury, I had just bought and installed two new tires on the mower, another $40 I am never going to see again. Sigh.

THOUGH FOR THE WEEK

“Do not regret getting older. It is a privilege that is denied to many.” – Dogpound Wisdom

QUICKIES

*Middle age is when you chose your cereal for its fiber content and not for the toy inside.

*The census taker asked a woman, “What’s your age?” “Let me figure it out,” she said. “I was 18 when I got married, and my husband was 30. He’s 60 now, twice what he was then, so that would make me 36!”

That is it for this birthday boy. As always, be good, do good, play safe, and if you get the chance, please remember to wish me a happy birthday…I need it!!

– JR