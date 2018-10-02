Michelle Seay Knight, 51, was born Dec. 23, 1966. A Chesterfield resident, she went to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2018. Knight...

Michelle Seay Knight, 51, was born Dec. 23, 1966. A Chesterfield resident, she went to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2018. Knight was preceded in death by her parents, Emmet and Leona Seay, and her adopted daughter, Tasha Jones. She is survived by her fiance, Robbie Jimerson; daughters Erica Cowan (Chad), Stacy Culley and Kayla Fitz; grandkids Emily, Liam and Abagail; sisters Sandra Hayes, Sherry Glover, Susie Haga and Betsy Peregoy; and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who are family.