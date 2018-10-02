Nathalia Douthit Betzold Church, 93, died on Sept. 13, 2018. She was born in Ardmore, Ala., resided in Philadelphia, Pa., Richmond, Va., Brentwood, Tenn.,...

Nathalia Douthit Betzold Church, 93, died on Sept. 13, 2018. She was born in Ardmore, Ala., resided in Philadelphia, Pa., Richmond, Va., Brentwood, Tenn., Huntsville, Ala., and Cumming, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Betzold Jr. and Clifford Church; parents, Bessie and Howard Douthit; five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Betsy Betzold Holmes and Brenna Betzold Cottongim (Paul), and granddaughters, Nathalia Holmes, Jacklyn Cottongim and Samantha Cottongim. A memorial service was held at Cornerstone Christian Church in Cumming, Ga., on Sept. 22, 2018.