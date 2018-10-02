Recently deceased

Trending

Obituaries October 2, 2018

Alexander, Mr. Otis Jerome “Rome,” 68, of Chester, a Vietnam War-era Army veteran.
August, Mrs. Betty Cohen, 69, of Chesterfield, widow of Alan L. August.
Bryant, Mrs. Dorothea White, 88, of Chesterfield, widow of Junior Bryant.
Burke, Mr. Bobby G., 80, of Chesterfield, husband of Norma J. Burke.
Butler, Mrs. Patricia Harris, 63, of Chesterfield, wife of Willie Butler.
Casto, Dr. Gory Noel Jr., of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Vera Verna Casto.
Clarke, Mr. Tyrone, 47, of Chesterfield.
Crotts, Mr. Philip Henry, 69, of Chester, husband of Patricia Crotts.
Deane, Mr. Calvin Leroy, 78, of North Chesterfield, widower of Joyce Ann Deane.
Dixon, Mr. David Jr., 76, of Richmond, an Army veteran.
Griffith, Mr. Clifford Sam, 84, of Chesterfield, husband of June Griffith.
Gravatt, Mr. Harold G., 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Janet Gravatt.
Gray, Mrs. Shirley Marr, of Chesterfield, widow of Richard Lee Gray Jr.
Hamilton, Mrs. Mildred Jeanette, 79, of Chesterfield, wife of Leroy Franklin Hamilton.
Murdock, Mr. Joffa Dagasteino, 49, of Richmond, husband of Lashawn Murdock.
Neal, Mr. William Robert Jr., 78, of Chesterfield, husband of Lottie Neal.
Pettengill, Mrs. Sandra Proctor Boxley, 76, of North Chesterfield, wife of John Pettengill.
Snow, Mr. Roy Dale, 79, of Chesterfield, an Air Force and Virginia National Guard veteran, widower of Martha McGee Snow.
Warren, Mr. Wayne, 41, of Chesterfield.
Wykle, Mrs. Jane R., 64, of North Chesterfield, wife of Mason Bruce Wykle.

