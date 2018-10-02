Rivermont Crossing multi-family housing community sold

Boyd Homes recently announced the $79.7 million sale of Rivermont Crossing, a 457-unit luxury multi-family community located in Chesterfield County, just south of Meadowville...

Boyd Homes recently announced the $79.7 million sale of Rivermont Crossing, a 457-unit luxury multi-family community located in Chesterfield County, just south of Meadowville Technology Park, a complex that has attracted companies such as Amazon, Northrop Grumman and Capital One.

The sale marks the largest multi-family transaction in southeast Virginia, a press release states.

Rivermont Crossing, located at 1530 River Tree Drive south of Route 10 and east of I-295, was purchased by The Stephen A. Goldberg Co. of Washington, D.C., an experienced multi-family development firm that owns and operates a portfolio of over 1,400 rental units nationwide. The Donaldson Group will manage the community.

“Ten years ago, we moved in our first residents at Rivermont Crossing,” said Kimberly Stroup, vice president of operations with Boyd Homes. “The sale of our first multifamily community in the Greater Richmond area is bittersweet, but met with anticipation of greater things to come.“

Boyd Homes, a Virginia Beach-based developer of residential products in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida, built Rivermont Crossing in two phases in 2008 and 2009. The property offers apartment and townhouse floor plans with resort-style amenities.