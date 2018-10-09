Recently deceased

Trending

Obituaries October 9, 2018

Barfield, Mr. Russ Allen, 60, of Chester. Cogle, Mr. Raymond “Jack,” 89, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, widower of Beverly Lewis Cogle. Cottrell, Mr. Clyde F.,...

Barfield, Mr. Russ Allen, 60, of Chester.
Cogle, Mr. Raymond “Jack,” 89, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, widower of Beverly Lewis Cogle.
Cottrell, Mr. Clyde F., 80, of Chesterfield, a retired Marine Corps master sergeant and Vietnam War veteran, husband of Shirley Cottrell.
Crotts, Mr. Philip Henry, 69, of Chester, husband of Patricia Crotts.
Jones, Mr. James Randolph “Randy” Jr., 52, of Chester, a Navy veteran, husband of Melanie Davis Jones.
LaLonde, Mrs. Patricia, 71, of Chester, wife of James A. LaLonde.
Lee, Mr. Robert Screven, 84, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Mary Lee.
Long, Ms. Judy Henderson, 75, of Chesterfield.
Milton, Mr. Ronald K., 77, of Chesterfield, husband of Mary Milton.
Newcomb, Mr. Robert David, 38, of Chester. fiance of Candice Gormley.
Pendleton, Mr. Walter Elliott, 80, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lois Jeannette Pendleton.
Rollings, Mr. Graham D. Sr., 83, of North Chesterfield, a retired Army master sergeant and Vietnam War veteran, widower of Freda H. Rollings and Billie C. Rollings.
Scott, Ms. Carol H., 62, of Chesterfield.
Stickel, Mrs. Laura Mae Southard, 89, of Chesterfield, widow of Ulysses G. Stickel.
Traylor, Ms. Maranelle J., 65, of Chesterfield,.
Walker, Mr. William Steven, 88, of Chesterfield, husband of Era Young Walker.

