Around the house

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Of late, it has been pretty quiet around the homestead, which is kind...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound.

Of late, it has been pretty quiet around the homestead, which is kind of nice for a change, but it also makes it a bit difficult to find things to write about. I did kind of sprain my left leg carrying several big bags of dirt down to the pond where I put in some new grass seed. I did not notice it at the time, but the next day my foot felt all bruised, and since this affected the way I was walking, it created a cramp in my left calf. Both are better now, but it certainly makes me feel a lot older than I really am. Then my vacuum cleaner blew up, kind of like my lawn mower a few weeks ago. It started to make a high whining sound, and even though the brushes still rotated, there was no sucking sound. Oh well, it was only the cheap one that I keep upstairs in the family room since I hated carrying the better one up and down the steps. Now I need to go shopping for another vacuum. This reminds me of my younger days when one of my Saturday morning chores was vacuuming the house. We had one of those old metal canister types, the kind that you drag behind yourself on metal runners, and it had a big dust bag that collected the dirt. I had to periodically dump its contents outside in the bushes. I think it was called an Electrolux. I did not mind doing the vacuum cleaning, but I really hated the dust particles that seemed to fly all around room while I was cleaning, since I had to dust too. I would set up the hose in a chair and let it run for a while in the false hope that it would actually help reduce the dust in the house. Later while in college, I actually sold vacuum cleaners for a short period of time; they were called Rainbow cleaners. I actually liked them because they used water to capture the dust and smells compared to a dust bag or filter. I did pretty well, but selling was not really in my blood. I did not like making cold calls, and I am sure they did not appreciate me walking in unannounced through their unlocked doors, LOL

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“We put a lot of effort in keeping our house clean, and we should make an equal effort keeping our internal house clean. “

– Dogpound Wilson

TWO DROPS

An elderly lady went to a bar on a cruise ship and ordered a Scotch with two drops of water. As the bartender gave her the drink, she said, “I’m on this cruise to celebrate my 80th birthday, and it’s today.” The bartender said, “Well, since it’s your birthday, I’ll buy you a drink. In fact, this one’s on me.” As the woman finished her drink, the woman to her right said, “I would like to buy you a drink, too.” The old woman said, “Thank you,” to the woman on her right. “Bartender, I want a Scotch with two drops of water.” “Coming up,” says the bartender. As she finished that drink, the man to her left says, “I would like to buy you one, too.” The old woman says, “Thank you, sir. Bartender, I want another Scotch with two drops of water.” “Coming right up,” the bartender said. As he gave her the drink, he said, “Ma’am, I’m dying of curiosity. Why the Scotch with only two drops of water?” The old woman replies, “Sonny, when you’re my age, you’ve learned how to hold your liquor. Water, however, is a whole other issue.” [I can relate, and I am not even close to 80! LOL]

Got to go. As always, be good, do good, play safe, and remember: don’t drink and drive.

— JR