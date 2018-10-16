Trending

Police investigate shooting near VSU

Police October 16, 2018 Press release 0

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Third Avenue adjacent to the Virginia State University campus at 1:55 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition Sunday.

According to police, two groups were at an event at VSU’s Daniels Gym. There was some sort of altercation. The victim’s group stayed at the event. The other group left prior to the event ending. The suspects then observed the victim’s group on Third Avenue off campus. A suspect or suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect or suspects fled prior to officers arriving on scene.

The investigation is on going, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.

