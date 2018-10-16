Recently deceased

Trending

Obituaries October 16, 2018 Press release 0

Adams, Mr. Stuart Seldon Jr., 58, of South Chesterfield. Gibson, Mrs. Peggy Overby, 75, of North Chesterfield, widow of Larry Preston Gibson. Glass, Mr....

Adams, Mr. Stuart Seldon Jr., 58, of South Chesterfield.
Gibson, Mrs. Peggy Overby, 75, of North Chesterfield, widow of Larry Preston Gibson.
Glass, Mr. Kenneth Wayne, 60, of Chesterfield, partner of Diane Johnson and widower of Patricia Glass.
Harper, Ms. Doris May, 71, of Chesterfield,.
Maith, Mrs. Carrie E., 89, of Chesterfield, widow of Allen B. Maith.
Marny, Mr. James Arlie Sr., 68, of North Chesterfield, husband of Donna Marny.
Pike, Mr. Michael, 39, of Chesterfield, fiance of Michelle Donati.
Price, Mr. James David, 43, of Chesterfield.
Mayberry, Mr. Ronnie Lee Jr., 34, of North Chesterfield.
Neubert, Mrs. Marie, 86, of North Chesterfield, widow of Paul James Neubert Sr.
Powers, Mrs. Mary Frances Williams, 76, of Chester, wife of Louis “PeeWee” Warren Powers Sr.
Thomas, Mr. William Edward Jr., 68, of Chesterfield.

