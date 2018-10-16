Recently deceased
Obituaries October 16, 2018 Press release 0
Adams, Mr. Stuart Seldon Jr., 58, of South Chesterfield.
Gibson, Mrs. Peggy Overby, 75, of North Chesterfield, widow of Larry Preston Gibson.
Glass, Mr. Kenneth Wayne, 60, of Chesterfield, partner of Diane Johnson and widower of Patricia Glass.
Harper, Ms. Doris May, 71, of Chesterfield,.
Maith, Mrs. Carrie E., 89, of Chesterfield, widow of Allen B. Maith.
Marny, Mr. James Arlie Sr., 68, of North Chesterfield, husband of Donna Marny.
Pike, Mr. Michael, 39, of Chesterfield, fiance of Michelle Donati.
Price, Mr. James David, 43, of Chesterfield.
Mayberry, Mr. Ronnie Lee Jr., 34, of North Chesterfield.
Neubert, Mrs. Marie, 86, of North Chesterfield, widow of Paul James Neubert Sr.
Powers, Mrs. Mary Frances Williams, 76, of Chester, wife of Louis “PeeWee” Warren Powers Sr.
Thomas, Mr. William Edward Jr., 68, of Chesterfield.
Around the house
What will it take?
Fire & Life Safety Oct 16, 2018 0
Recently deceased
Obituaries Oct 16, 2018 0
Chesterfield’s heroes and villains: Lescault tells tales from long ago to local crowd
Motivated to move?
Tropical storm remnant?
Uncategorized Oct 16, 2018 0
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.