Tropical storm remnant?

This sign on Quay Street next to Chester Linear Park was apparently uprooted last week during Tropical Storm Michael. Some 202,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area lost power due to the storm. As of 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, Dominion said power had been restored to 96 percent of their 600,000 customers who had lost it. As of 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, some 165,000 of their customers in the Richmond region and 46,773 in Chesterfield County were without power.