County implements Hope Card project

In conjunction with “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” the Judges of the Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court recently introduced the Hope Card project.

Hope Cards are durable, wallet-sized cards available to petitioners of family abuse protective orders upon entry of a final order of protection

They are designed for petitioners’ convenience, listing the provisions included in a final protective order.

The size of a credit card, Hope Cards are an easier way for petitioners to keep active protective orders on their person at all times.

Hope Cards also make identification of protected parties easier for law enforcement and alert officers if a weapon was involved.

Hope Cards are available by application only and are free to protective order petitioners.

Applications are available in the J&DR Court Clerk’s Office, the Victim/Witness Assistance Office, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Resource Center, and online. Once completed, Hope Card applications must be submitted to the J&DR Court Clerk’s Office.

First developed in Pulaski County, Hope Cards are presently available in 21 jurisdictions in Virginia and are administered by the state Supreme Court. Chesterfield County is the first jurisdiction in the metro Richmond region to implement the program and the largest locality to commence the program to date.

Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is the third largest J&DR District Court in Virginia. The court’s six presiding judges are D. Gregory Carr, David Rigler, Jayne A. Pemberton, Scott D. Landry, Vanessa L. Jones and M. Duncan Minton Jr.