L.C. Bird High School Hall of Fame inductees

Pictured are this year’s inductees into the L.C. Bird Hall of Fame. From left, Greg Hunt, 1986, Rashad Lewis, 2004, Jamie Wisegarver, 2001, Eric...

Pictured are this year’s inductees into the L.C. Bird Hall of Fame. From left, Greg Hunt, 1986, Rashad Lewis, 2004, Jamie Wisegarver, 2001, Eric McBride, 2006, and Mike Chaney, 1981. The induction was held Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Highlands Golf Club. Their sports were: Hunt, track and field; Lewis, football; McBride, football and track; Wisegarver, softball, field hockey, tennis and track; and Chaney, long-time supporter and volunteer. This is the 10th year of the Hall of Fame inductions. The new members were also honored at the Bird-Monacan football game Friday night.