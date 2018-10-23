Trending

L.C. Bird High School Hall of Fame inductees

CommunitySports October 23, 2018 Press release 0

scroll269
Pictured are this year’s inductees into the L.C. Bird Hall of Fame. From left, Greg Hunt, 1986, Rashad Lewis, 2004, Jamie Wisegarver, 2001, Eric... L.C. Bird High School Hall of Fame inductees

Pictured are this year’s inductees into the L.C. Bird Hall of Fame. From left, Greg Hunt, 1986, Rashad Lewis, 2004, Jamie Wisegarver, 2001, Eric McBride, 2006, and Mike Chaney, 1981. The induction was held Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Highlands Golf Club. Their sports were: Hunt, track and field; Lewis, football; McBride, football and track; Wisegarver, softball, field hockey, tennis and track; and Chaney, long-time supporter and volunteer. This is the 10th year of the Hall of Fame inductions. The new members were also honored at the Bird-Monacan football game Friday night.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thomas Dale tops Hopewell, Matoaca downs Meadowbrook, Bird falls to Monacan

Football Oct 23, 2018 0

Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42 Football can be a game of...

Dogpound elections

Dogpound Oct 23, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

Sports tourism sees another banner year: Economic impact hits $41 million in Fiscal 2018

Sports Oct 23, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – With 62 sports events attracting athletes, families and coaches...
Thomas Dale boys volleyball team shares the volunteer spirit

Thomas Dale boys volleyball team shares the volunteer spirit

Volleyball Oct 23, 2018 0

ABOVE: Josh Forbes is pictured during a boys volleyball...
Senior Battalion Chief David Creasy

Senior Battalion Chief David Creasy

Fire & Life Safety Oct 23, 2018 0

On Monday, Oct. 15, my friend and a fire...

Recently deceased

Obituaries Oct 23, 2018 0

Anderson, Ms. Audrey Carol, of Chesterfield. Brumbelow, Mr. John Ellis “Johnny,” of Chesterfield,...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.