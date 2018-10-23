Man gets four years in juvenile detention for killing 18-year-old: Convict said shooting was accidental

ABOVE: Tyquon D. Whitehead was accidentally shot by Abdul Q. Crapps-Robinson. A 17-year-old North Chesterfield resident was recently sentenced to four years in a...

ABOVE: Tyquon D. Whitehead was accidentally shot by Abdul Q. Crapps-Robinson.

A 17-year-old North Chesterfield resident was recently sentenced to four years in a state juvenile detention facility after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.

Abdul Q. “Qadi” Crapps-Robinson was originally charged with second-degree murder and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced Oct. 12 as an adult in accord with a plea agreement for the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyquon D. Whitehead. The incident took place June 6, 2017 in the 3600 block of Old Creek Road, north of Belmont Road in the Belmont Hill subdivision, where both lived.

Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. also sentenced Crapps-Robinson to 10 years, all suspended, in state prison, and gave him 25 years probation. He also ordered him to pay $3,472 in fines, and restitution of $5,000 to the state Victim’s Fund and $1,150 to the victim’s mother, for a total of $9,622, plus interest.

According to a court document, Whitehead was struck in the left shoulder while sitting in a car. Crapps-Robinson said he accidentally shot Whitehead while standing outside the vehicle. Crapps-Robinson said he was showing Whitehead a pistol that Crapps-Robinson said he found next to a nearby creek the previous day. The weapon was not found, but Crapps-Robinson said the pistol was a 9 mm Ruger that had red on the handle. The 9 mm bullet had a pink tip, according to a court document.

The Chesterfield Commonwealth Attorney’s Office was replaced as prosecutor Feb. 26 due to a conflict of interest. Crapps-Robinson requested that Travis R. Williams, his original defense attorney, be replaced, and Debra D. Corcoran was appointed to represent him.

According to a probation officer, Crapps-Robinson was eligible but not suitable for the youthful offender program. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation for three assaults, including two against police officers. According to a court document, he had 10 infractions while being housed in a juvenile detention center.

A May 26, 2017, photo from Crapps-Robinson’s Instagram account that was entered into evidence showed him holding four pistols with the words, “I swear sometimes I just wanna spazz out.” Another from the previous day showed him holding two pistols with a $20 bill.