Recently deceased

Obituaries October 23, 2018 Press release 0

Anderson, Ms. Audrey Carol, of Chesterfield. Brumbelow, Mr. John Ellis “Johnny,” of Chesterfield, companion of Donna F. Enteman. Chappell, Mrs. Jean Lewis, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of...

Anderson, Ms. Audrey Carol, of Chesterfield.
Brumbelow, Mr. John Ellis “Johnny,” of Chesterfield, companion of Donna F. Enteman.
Chappell, Mrs. Jean Lewis, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Phillip Chappell Jr.
Clements, Mrs. Dorothy Marie, 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Billy Mack Clements.
Creasy, Mr. David Carrington Sr., 67, of North Chesterfield, husband of Martha Kay Taylor Creasy.
Crostic, Mr. Irvin A. Jr., 80, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, widower of Jane Crostic.
Dance, Mrs. Florence Christine Maxwell, 91, of North Chesterfield, widow of Milton E. Dance.
Davis, Mr. Jimmy, 47, of Chesterfield, husband of Lisa Tackett Davis.
Griffin, Mrs. Cassandra Trent, 67, of North Chesterfield, wife of Henry W. Griffin.
Harrell, Mr. Warren, 54, of Chesterfield, husband of Wendy G. Harrell.
Hauser, Mrs. Ruth F., 98, of Chesterfield, widow of Howard Hauser.
Jackson, Mr. John Daniel, 63, of Chesterfield, husband of Beth Jackson.
La Londe, Mrs. Patricia Ann, 71, of Chester, wife of Jim LaLonde.
Maith, Mrs. Carrie E., 89, of Chesterfield, a retired nurse, widow of Allen B. Maith.
Mann, Mrs. Frances Smith, 80, of Chesterfield, widow of James Elton Mann.
Meade, Mrs. Christine “Chris” Joyner, 95, of South Chesterfield, widow of the Rev. James C. Meade.
Thomas, Mr. Benjamin Leroy “Block/Snookum,” 71, of North Chesterfield, life partner of Voncile Clark.
Turek, Mr. Arthur Robert Sr., 86, of South Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Navy veteran, widower of Violet Fiala Turek and Patricia Crockett Turek.
Vaughan, Mrs. Elizabeth “Libbie” Faggart, 97, of Chesterfield, widow of Randolph T. Vaughan.
Wade, Mr. James, 78, of Chesterfield, husband of Betty Scruggs Wade.
Walden, Mr. Linwood Kirk, 51, of North Chesterfield.

