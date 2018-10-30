Halloween fun

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Hope you have a very nice Halloween with lots of treaters and no...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Hope you have a very nice Halloween with lots of treaters and no tricksters.

I live out in the country a bit, and a kid would have to be very desperate to hunt down my house for a Snickers bar. Wish they would. I love seeing those little kids all dressed up. Sigh! I remember going out on Halloween when I was a little kid. In Ohio, the end of October could be nice fall weather or cold enough that the only part of your costume you could see was a bit of your facemask sticking out from under your heavy winter coat and knit hat. I lived in a very small town of about 100, and on the other side of the valley was another small village of about 120. We all went to the same school, so it was easy for everyone in town to know all of the kids and their parents, in costume or otherwise. Still, they would take time to guess who we were, despite our protests that we were losing valuable time collecting more goodies. It was a simpler time back then. We went out trick or treating after it got dark, not before it got dark, and we did not have to have our candy X-rayed. In some things we have made progress, but this is one area we have really gone backward.

Speaking of things that go bump in the night, what is it with all those animals that we see at night on the road? I live about 10 minutes from town, and the road is a typical country road with a few houses, some woods, some farmland and some water, but I never fail to see something furry running across the road. Raccoons, possums, lots of deer, rabbits, an occasional skunk and a few things that are just a glint of light reflected in their eyes. What are they doing out there on the road? You have to figure that at night you have visibility of an area maybe for five seconds before you pass that point, so what are the odds of seeing something run across the road at that exact time? I mean, it is not like they don’t know you are coming; they can see you long before you can see them, and there is nothing edible on the asphalt road. My personal belief is that they are having rave dance parties. That is right! In the middle of the night they are calling each other through their own social media network. “Midnight! Rave party on County Road 21 just north of the bridge. Pass it along and plan to party hearty!” What our headlights manage to capture are the last few stragglers from a party that ended hours ago, and they have a lot of explaining to do to their spouses when they get home.

Linus Van Pelt: “There are three things I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin.”

When Peters learned that he was being fired, he went to see the head of human resources. “Since I’ve been with the firm for so long, I think I deserve at least a letter of recommendation.” The human resources director agreed and said he’d have the letter that next day. The following morning, Peters found the letter on his desk. It read, “Jonathan Peters worked for our company for 11 years. When he left us, we were very satisfied.”

