Man gets 35 years for wife’s death

An Army veteran with no prior convictions but with a recent history of mental illness was sentenced Oct. 19 to 50 years in prison with 15 suspended for killing his wife last year.

Deric Demetrius Colander, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Tina M. Colander, 54, at the Days Inn of Chester on May 25, 2017. Tina M. Colander was also an Army veteran.

Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge F.G. Rockwell III sentenced Colander as part of a plea agreement. The sentencing range guidelines called for a sentence of 22 years and 11 months to 38 years and three months. Colander was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,849.

Colander was deemed mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial on Sept. 5, 2017 and was admitted to Central State Hospital Sept. 12 of that year. However, a court document stated that Colander could be treated to restore competency. A psychological evaluation by Evan S. Nelson stated that Colander was sane at the time of the offense and competent to stand trial.

According to reports, Colander smothered his wife and stabbed her six times in the neck before turning the weapon on himself. Colander was found unconscious and covered in blood in the Days Inn parking lot. He was treated for multiple wounds and spent weeks in intensive care following the incident.