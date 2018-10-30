Recently deceased

Dudley, Mr. William Daniel, 39, of North Chesterfield. Dumouchelle, Mr. Daniel Patrick, 79, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War-era Air Force veteran, husband of Genevieve Plauck Dumouchelle....

Dudley, Mr. William Daniel, 39, of North Chesterfield.

Dumouchelle, Mr. Daniel Patrick, 79, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War-era Air Force veteran, husband of Genevieve Plauck Dumouchelle.

Miller, Mrs. Ramona Brown, 69, of North Chesterfield, wife of James W. Miller.

Morgan, Mrs. Patricia, 79, of Chesterfield, widow of Reuben “Buck” Morgan Sr.

Papa, Mr. William, 85, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Navy veteran.

Peele, Mr. Ronald Harold Sr., 77, of North Chesterfield, formerly of Kenly, N.C., an Army National Guard veteran, husband of Betty F. Peele.

Scruggs, Mrs. Lillian P., 93, of Chesterfield, wife of Edward C. Scruggs.

Taylor, Mrs. Alice Anderson, 73, of North Chesterfield, wife of Thomas D. Taylor Sr.