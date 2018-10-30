VSU welcomes new hires in 4-H, forestry and operations

ABOVE: Chantel Wilson, Jerry Bettis Sr. and Ronald Howell Virginia State University recently added three new personnel to the Cooperative Extension and the...

Virginia State University recently added three new personnel to the Cooperative Extension and the College of Agriculture.

Chantel Wilson joined as a 4-H STEAM specialist, Jerry Bettis Sr. was hired as forestry specialist, and Ronald Howell rejoined the College of Agriculture as director of Operations Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome two new specialists to our Extension family,” College of Agriculture dean M. Ray McKinnie said. “The addition of Dr. Chantel Wilson will enable us to enhance our capacity to engage youth in agriculture through our 4-H program. Dr. Jerry Bettis will provide expertise to foresters and Virginians interested in trees and forests. And we are pleased to welcome back Ronald Howell to VSU. He will provide guidance and direction for College of Agriculture strategic operating plans, projects and initiatives.”