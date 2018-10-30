Trending

VSU welcomes new hires in 4-H, forestry and operations

CommunitySchoolsTeachers October 30, 2018 Press release 0

scroll271
     ABOVE: Chantel Wilson, Jerry Bettis Sr. and Ronald Howell Virginia State University recently added three new personnel to the Cooperative Extension and the... VSU welcomes new hires in 4-H, forestry and operations

    

ABOVE: Chantel Wilson, Jerry Bettis Sr. and Ronald Howell

Virginia State University recently added three new personnel to the Cooperative Extension and the College of Agriculture.

Chantel Wilson joined as a 4-H STEAM specialist, Jerry Bettis Sr. was hired as forestry specialist, and Ronald Howell rejoined the College of Agriculture as director of Operations Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome two new specialists to our Extension family,” College of Agriculture dean M. Ray McKinnie said. “The addition of Dr. Chantel Wilson will enable us to enhance our capacity to engage youth in agriculture through our 4-H program. Dr. Jerry Bettis will provide expertise to foresters and Virginians interested in trees and forests. And we are pleased to welcome back Ronald Howell to VSU. He will provide guidance and direction for College of Agriculture strategic operating plans, projects and initiatives.”

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Halloween fun

Dogpound Oct 30, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
Former Skyhawks coach, players coaching success at Glen Allen

Former Skyhawks coach, players coaching success at Glen Allen

Football Oct 30, 2018 0

ABOVE: From left, Terrance Ervin, Salvatore Camp, Torrey Pettis and...
TDHS, Bird, Matoaca win; Meadowbrook falls to P’burg

TDHS, Bird, Matoaca win; Meadowbrook falls to P’burg

Football Oct 30, 2018 0

ABOVE: L.C. Bird wide receiver Jamon Battle stiff-arms a...

Recently deceased

Obituaries Oct 30, 2018 0

Dudley, Mr. William Daniel, 39, of North Chesterfield. Dumouchelle, Mr. Daniel Patrick, 79,...

Halloween safety

Fire & Life Safety Oct 30, 2018 0

Wednesday night, Oct. 31, will be a night of activities throughout...
Police arrest man wanted in three incidents

Police arrest man wanted in three incidents

Police Oct 30, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Rashaun D. Bradley, 29, of the 5700...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.