Dogpound vacation

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. I am in a bit of a quandary about writing this article because...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound.

I am in a bit of a quandary about writing this article because I plan on taking a small vacation next week. I’m wondering if I should push through this article or take a vacation from the Dogpound as well.

Over the many years I cannot remember ever purposely just skipping the opportunity to write an article. I have been late a few times, and my master has at times “accidentally” misplaced a few of my articles, but overall I think I have delivered every week without taking a vacation.

Now there is another concern. What would happen if I did not write an article. I mean, would you miss me? Would you turn to my usual place in the back of the newspaper and do a double-take, then go back through the newspaper a few more times scouring every page looking for the missing Dogpound. Then, after satisfying yourself that the article is indeed not in the newspaper, you immediately pick up your cell phone and call the editor demanding an explanation? Or would you read through the newspaper, do the crossword puzzle and never notice that my column is missing? Anyway, good news. I decided to pump this one out for my loyal readers.

Speaking of taking a vacation, I have been working with my two daughters since April to plan a get-together for the three of us. We seldom see each other except for holidays and weddings. Dad usually travels to their houses. I figured, since I just had another birthday and I am not getting any younger, we need to spend some quality time together over a weekend where we are not distracted by all the holiday activities.

They picked a place out in Biltmore Estates. Biltmore Estates is a large 4-acre tourist attraction in Ashville, N.C. The Biltmore House, the main residence, is a Chateauesque-style that was built between 1889 and 1895. It is the largest privately-owned house in the United States, at 178,926 square feet of floor space (135,280 square feet of living area). The estate is still owned by George Vanderbilt’s descendants.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Augustine of Hippo

SMILES

• Overheard: “My dog ate a bunch of my Scrabble tiles, and now he is leaving me little messages all around the house.”

• My dog used to chase anyone passing on a bicycle. It finally got so bad that we had to take his bike away.

• A departing hotel guest paying his bill yelled to the bell boy, “ Quick! Run upstairs to Room 401 and see if I left my briefcase on the bed. Hurry, I have a plane to catch.” A few minutes later, the bell boy, huffing and puffing, ran up to the hotel guest. “Yes sir, “ he reported, your brief case is on your bed.”

• You know you are getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.

That is all I have for today. As always, be good, do good, play safe and remember, if you like what you read, please let my master know. Thanks. P.S. Copy me!