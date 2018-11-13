Meet the new superintendent

Trending
Schools November 13, 2018

New Chesterfield County school superintendent Merv Daugherty will host several meetings this fall as part of his work to get to know the community and better understand issues of importance to residents.

These informal gatherings are one way for Chesterfield County residents to meet Daugherty, share their desires about their children’s education and learn more about Daugherty’s plans for continuing to provide safe schools.

A former superintendent of the year in Delaware, Daugherty was previously superintendent of Red Clay Consolidated School District, a job he held since 2009. In that post, he led Delaware’s largest school division.

The meetings are as follows:
• Monday, Nov. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Matoaca High
• Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Monacan High
• Monday, Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at James River High
• Tuesday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Dale High

