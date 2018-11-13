Recently deceased

Trending

Adams, Mrs. Leatrice “Lea” Childers, 85, of North Chesterfield, wife of Harry Paul Adams Jr.
Amadeo, Mrs. Verona Virginia, 81, of North Chesterfield, widow of James R. Amadeo.
Anderson, Mr. Walter Stephens “Butch” Jr., 59, of North Chesterfield.
Belcher, Mrs. Peggy, 85, of Chesterfield, wife of Vivian H. Belcher Jr.
Bixler, Mrs. Lena Bruce, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Harvey Bixler.
Bradbury, Mrs. Nancy, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Dallas Bradbury.
Bultje, Ms. Margaret Dolan, of Chesterfield.
Etter, Mr. George Victor Sr., 78, of Chesterfield, widower of Dorothy Etter.
Fry, Mrs. Nancy M., 67, of Chesterfield, wife of James Fletcher Fry Jr.
Garnett, Mr. Terrell, 70, of Chesterfield, widower of Pamela R. Garnett.
Goodwyn, Mr. William H. Jr., of Chester, husband of Barbara Rossiter Goodwyn.
Huntley, Mrs. Betty Louise Hayes, 83, of North Chesterfield, widow of Erwin T. Huntley.
Janney, Mrs. Mildred Anne Griffin, 82, of Chesterfield, widow of Clifton M. Janney Jr.
Langley, Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth, 87, of North Chesterfield, widow of Edmund James Langley.
Lord, Mrs. Betty Brown, 89, of Chester, widow of Al Lord.
Lowe, Mr. Clark W., 82, of North Chesterfield, husband of Betty Spencer Lowe.
Lundeen, Mr. Sidney Leroy, 78, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Marilyn Lundeen.
McDorman, Mrs. Jane Wray Bristow, 94, of Chester, widow of George Alexander McDorman Jr.
Miller, Mr. Richard Adam, 59, of Chester.
O’Connell, Mr. Kevin Patrick, 38, of Chesterfield, husband of Heather O’Connell.
Phillips, Mrs. Shelby Ellis, 59, of Chesterfield, wife of Scott Phillips.
Piazza, Mrs. Cynthia Lynn, 52, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael Piazza.
Sprouse, Ms. Gidget Lei, 40, of Chester.
Tate, Mrs. Wanda Lee Osborne, 68, of Chesterfield, wife of Linwood G. Tate.
Weeks, Mr. Dirk Allan, 63, of Matoaca.
Willis, Mr. Reece, 77, of Chesterfield, widower of Betty Willis.

A split second

Commentary Nov 13, 2018 0

This morning, I visited with a friend who had fallen from...

The airlines!!

Commentary Nov 13, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
Caleb’s Corner: Will supervisors support Miles’ criminal justice reform efforts?

Commentary Nov 13, 2018 0

By Caleb M. Soptelean, editor/reporter  Chesterfield voted for criminal...
Meet the new superintendent

Community Nov 13, 2018 0

New Chesterfield County school superintendent Merv Daugherty will host...
Largest, tallest US flag in Virginia coming to Chester

Uncategorized Nov 13, 2018 0

ABOVE: R.J. Smith Construction employee Jim Ingle is pictured...
