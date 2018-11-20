Franklin M. Sheffield Sr.

SHEFFIELD, Franklin Mason Sr., 80, of Chester, passed away of cancer on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at his residence. Born April 21, 1938, he...

SHEFFIELD, Franklin Mason Sr., 80, of Chester, passed away of cancer on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at his residence.

Born April 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Frances Benson and James Elvin Sheffield Sr., and was also preceded in death by his brothers, William Frances Sheffield and James Elvin Sheffield Jr. Franklin was a lifetime member of Ivey United Methodist Church.

After four years of dedicated service to his country, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS John McCain. He later retired as an AC mechanic from Philip Morris after 22 years. He was a proud member of the NRA and treasured the time he was able to spend at Southside Speedway.

Sheffield is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Beverly Leadbetter Sheffield; son, Franklin Mason Sheffield Jr. and his wife, Janet; daughters, Audra Branzelle and her husband, Dennis; Tia Field and her husband, Andy; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlotte Sheffield (wife of William Sheffield); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Intrepid Hospice, 2430 Southland Drive, Suite B, Chester, VA. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.