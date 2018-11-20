Recently deceased

Trending

Obituaries November 20, 2018 Press release 0

Boswell, Mrs. Holly Dawn, 55, of Chesterfield, wife of David W. Boswell.
Corbitt, Mrs. Marilyn Shaw, 82, of North Chesterfield, widow of James Percival Corbitt Jr.
Crump, Mr. Austin Todd, 53, of Chesterfield.
Davis-Lanier, Ms. LaShan Maria, 50, of Chesterfield.
Dillon, Ms. Mary S. Dillon, 75, of North Chesterfield.
Gentile, Mr. Philip Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Army veteran, widower of Emma Newton Gentile.
Pippin, Mr. Henry Gill, 63, of Chesterfield,.
Porter, Mr. Julian Patrick Jr., 78, of Chesterfield, husband of Joyce G. Porter.
Saunders, Mr. Franklin Delanor, 77, of Chester, widower of Elaine Saunders.
Shearin, Mr. George Ray, 75, of Chesterfield, husband of Lina Shearin.
Sheffield, Mr. Franklin Mason Sr., 80, of Chester, a Navy veteran, husband of Beverly Leadbetter Sheffield.
Tomlinson, Mr. Shawn Michael, 50, of Chesterfield, husband of Tammi Tomlinson.
Turner, Ms. Linda Dale, 71, of North Chesterfield.
Tunstall, Mrs. Kathryn Theresa Jacobs, 88, of Chester, widow of Herbert Tunstall.

Knight volleyballers fall in state final

Sports Nov 20, 2018 0

ABOVE: Will Kimenhour (32) and Andrew Carraway try to block...
Knights, Skyhawks come up short in playoffs

Football Nov 20, 2018 0

  Above: Thomas Dale quarterback Jasiah Williams runs the...

Seven local JMU students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Activities Nov 20, 2018 0

HARRISONBURG – The James Madison University marching band, the Marching Royal...

Thanksgiving

Dogpound Nov 20, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the thankful...

Franklin M. Sheffield Sr.

Obituaries Nov 20, 2018 0

SHEFFIELD, Franklin Mason Sr., 80, of Chester, passed away of cancer...

Thanksgiving heat!

Fire & Life Safety Nov 20, 2018 0

I do not think that a statistic has ever come out...
