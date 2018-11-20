Recently deceased
Boswell, Mrs. Holly Dawn, 55, of Chesterfield, wife of David W. Boswell.
Corbitt, Mrs. Marilyn Shaw, 82, of North Chesterfield, widow of James Percival Corbitt Jr.
Crump, Mr. Austin Todd, 53, of Chesterfield.
Davis-Lanier, Ms. LaShan Maria, 50, of Chesterfield.
Dillon, Ms. Mary S. Dillon, 75, of North Chesterfield.
Gentile, Mr. Philip Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Army veteran, widower of Emma Newton Gentile.
Pippin, Mr. Henry Gill, 63, of Chesterfield,.
Porter, Mr. Julian Patrick Jr., 78, of Chesterfield, husband of Joyce G. Porter.
Saunders, Mr. Franklin Delanor, 77, of Chester, widower of Elaine Saunders.
Shearin, Mr. George Ray, 75, of Chesterfield, husband of Lina Shearin.
Sheffield, Mr. Franklin Mason Sr., 80, of Chester, a Navy veteran, husband of Beverly Leadbetter Sheffield.
Tomlinson, Mr. Shawn Michael, 50, of Chesterfield, husband of Tammi Tomlinson.
Turner, Ms. Linda Dale, 71, of North Chesterfield.
Tunstall, Mrs. Kathryn Theresa Jacobs, 88, of Chester, widow of Herbert Tunstall.
