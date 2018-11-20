Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the thankful Dogpound. Hard to believe it is Thanksgiving already, and it is even harder...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the thankful Dogpound. Hard to believe it is Thanksgiving already, and it is even harder to imagine that we even have a Thanksgiving considering that the Pilgrims barely made it through the first few years after they landed at Plymouth Rock. They left in September of 1620, and it took 66 days of sailing on a cramped Mayflower to reach their destination. That winter they had to stay on the ship, and by spring almost half of the crew and passengers had died. The first harvest was successful with the help of the Indians, which led to the first festival of thanks that lasted three days. Over the years, the Pilgrims suffered drought, plagues and Indian attacks but survived, and the rest is history. Today, we give thanks for many things; family, loved ones and health, but we should also give thanks for the things that we might not think about. We get up in the morning, turn the faucet and there is clean running water. We flip the switch, and there is electricity to cook breakfast. We can drive five miles in any direction and find plenty of food or supplies. We are blessed in so many ways, and while we give thanks for all our blessings on Thanksgiving, it should also be a time that we share our blessings with others. Let’s say it will be like Christmas, but without the lights and pretty paper wrappings. As you have been given, so you should give unto others; it can be a donation of food, or taking someone to a doctor’s appointment, giving money to help pay for rent or gasoline, or something as simple as giving your time to visit a lonely person or a shut-in. Blessings come in all sizes, big or small, but the important thing is that you give those blessings from your heart to those who need that special touch, especially during the holidays. From the bottom of my heart to all of my pack members, have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and always give thanks for what the good Lord has given each of you each and every day.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“There is always something to be thankful for, big or small. You just have to look for it.” – Dogpound Wisdom

SHORT IS BETTER

Nature is a gift from God and every blade of grass is a sermon, a preacher told his summertime congregation. The next day, the minister was mowing his lawn when a member of the church came along. The parishioner stood and watched his pastor mow for a while. Then, nodding his head in approval, he said, “Way to go, pastor, cut ‘em short!”

POOR MOM

When the Jones family moved into their new house, a visiting relative asked 5-year-old Sammy how he liked the new place. “It’s terrific,” he said. “I have my own room, Mike has his own room, and Jamie has her own room… But poor Mom is still in with Dad.”

Just Part of My Job

A salesman dropped in to see a business customer. Not a soul was in the office except a big dog emptying waste baskets. The salesman stared at the animal, wondering if his imagination could be playing tricks on him. The dog looked up and said, “Don’t be surprised. This is just part of my job.” “Incredible!” exclaimed the man. “I can’t believe it! Does your boss know what a prize he has in you? An animal that can talk!” “No, no,” pleaded the dog. “Please don’t! If that man finds out I can talk, he’ll make me answer the phone as well!”

That is all I can squeeze in today. As always, be good, do good, play safe and remember to give thanks for all that you are blessed with. Happy Thanksgiving!

– JR