After Thanksgiving

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. I am writing this on Thanksgiving morning, and this holiday did not get off to a good start. I woke up early this morning, and there was no electric power. I don’t think it was off very long, but it did make for a chilly morning. However, the sun is out now, and it is shaping up to be a very nice day. Is it me, or do you agree that the Thanksgiving holiday seems to get shorted compared to the holidays that preceded it, Halloween and the holiday that follows, Christmas? Thanksgiving is known for parades, food, and football, but it lacks a few things compared to the other holidays. No. 1: decorations. You really don’t see a lot of decorations in the yards this time of the year unless it is Christmas lights. I mean how many times do you drive around and see turkey- or drumstick-shaped lights, or those big blow-up balloons that look like the Mayflower, Indians or the Pilgrims? Not happening. Then, of course, the biggest thing in my mind is the lack of gifts. I mean, Halloween has candy. I know you have to go get it, but it is still there for the taking. And, of course, everyone knows Christmas is “present” time. The best we do at Thanksgiving is bring a pumpkin pie, a casserole, or a bottle of wine; you have to admit it is just not the same thing. I blame those businesses that excel in commercializing these holidays; their lack of attention to this holiday is very disturbing. I mean, you guys are missing out on millions of dollars of business, prior to what you would expect to get on Black Friday. For example, here are a few ideas. Transform some remote-controlled racing cars into a farmer with an ax and a turkey. Then have the farmer chase the turkey around the track, and if he catches the turkey, his head explodes [chop, chop]! Or push Thanksgiving costume-themed parties. Imagine everyone dressing up like turkeys, pigs, Indians, sailors, ships and Pilgrims; have fun bobbing for wings, try to pin the hat on the Pilgrim blindfolded, or have spiced apple cider drinking contest. I can hardly wait until next year!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“The holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.” – Dogpound Wisdom

CLASSIC JOKES

As a group of soldiers stood in formation at an Army base, the drill sergeant said, “Alright! All you idiots fall out.” As the rest of the squad wandered away, one soldier remained at attention. The drill instructor walked over until he was eye to eye with the soldier, and then raised a single eyebrow. The soldier smiled and said, “Sure was a lot of ’em, huh, sir?”

A blonde bought a brand-new car and decided to drive down from some place far off to meet a friend. She reached it in a few hours. After spending a few days there, she decided to return, and called up her mother and told her to expect her in the evening. But she didn’t reach home in the evening and not the next day either. When she finally reached home on the third day, her distraught mother ran and asked her what happened? She got out, obviously very tired from a long journey, and said, “These car designers are crazy! They have four gears for going forward, but only one for going back!”

That is a wrap for today. As always, be good, do good, play safe, and remember, your economy is counting on you. Buy, buy and buy some more!

– JR