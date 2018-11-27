Trending

Baum collects ODAC award

BasketballSports November 27, 2018 Josh Mathews 0

Former L.C. Bird High point guard Madison Baum was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the week...

Former L.C. Bird High point guard Madison Baum was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 5-10.

Baum opened the season for Bridgewater College with 14 points, nine assists and five steals as the Eagles notched  92-82 victory over William Peace.

The sophomore guard graduated from L.C. Bird in 2016. Although short in stature at 5 feet even, she wasn’t short on playmaking or leadership. Despite tearing her ACL during her senior year for the Skyhawks, Bridgewater stuck with her, and has been rewarded.

During her freshman season, she started all 26 games and ended the campaign ranked second in the nation in Division III in assists by a freshman. Bridgewater has claimed a 4-1 record so far in the 2018-19 season with Baum averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 assists per contest. She averaged six points per game last year.

She will be in action twice this week, both home games as the Eagles take on Christopher Newport on Nov. 28 and Randolph on Dec. 1.

