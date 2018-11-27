Despite shooting slump, Williams finding ways to help UNC win

Trending

November 27, 2018 Josh Mathews

L.C. Bird High sharpshooter Kenny Williams shocked many when he chose North Carolina over Virginia Commonwealth University after Shaka Smart left the Rams for Texas, but few have been shocked at the success he’s found as a Tar Heel.

While his three-point shooting hasn’t quite been what Chesterfield County was used to seeing this year (5 for 26, 19.2 percent), Williams has found a way to keep himself firmly in the starting lineup through his ball handling. He leads the team with 33 assists through its first seven games, and his 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second on the team. Of his assists, 20 have come in the last three games against St. Francis, Pa. (9), Texas (5) and UCLA (6).

The Tar Heels are 6-1 with their lone loss coming to Texas. They are currently ranked seventh in the Associated Press poll and sxith in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Williams and the Tar Heels play Michigan on Nov. 28.

