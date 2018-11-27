Eagle Scout project benefits airport fire station

ABOVE: These members of Troop 2837 helped with Torres’ project. Right, Jonathan Torres stands between the benches he and his team built for the Airport...

ABOVE: These members of Troop 2837 helped with Torres’ project. Right, Jonathan Torres stands between the benches he and his team built for the Airport Fire Station.

The seating accommodations just became more scenic at Chesterfield Fire and EMS Station No. 15, thanks to a local youth.

Jonathan Torres, 15, worked benches and tables that were placed outside the fire station.

“The beneficiary and I had a meeting, and we decided what would be built,” Torres explained. “I started to talk about my path to Eagle in April. After months of planning, the lumber was prepped on one workday and assembled in four hours on site on Saturday, Nov. 10.”

Torres said most of the supplies were purchased with donations from the Knights of Columbus and Woodsmen of the World. He also held a fundraiser.

Members of Boy Scout Troop No. 2837 and their dads helped build the benches and tables.

“I made the plans and was the project manager,” Torres said. “Some of my leadership responsibilities included raising funds for the materials, recruiting Scouts to help build, plan the schedule, creating instructions for teams on project day and delegatinging responsibilities to team leaders.”

“I think getting Eagle Rank will be important to me because it will show that I am capable of leadership roles,” said Torres, who signed up for the Cub Scouts in 2009 when his father was stationed with the Air Force in South Carolina. “I am grateful for all the volunteers and support I had throughout the process. It felt good doing the project for the fire department, since they do so much for our community.”