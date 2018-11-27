Meadowbrook football standouts receive college offers

Despite a challenging season for head coach Chamont Thompson and the Meadowbrook High Monarchs, a silver lining is that the program developed at least...

Despite a challenging season for head coach Chamont Thompson and the Meadowbrook High Monarchs, a silver lining is that the program developed at least two more college prospects.

Running back Paul Davis recently received an offer from the University of Virginia-Wise, and defensive lineman/tight end Frank Howard got an offer from Shenandoah, along with Culver Stockton and Richmond Community College, the latter two from California.

Davis has been a dependable if not spectacular running back his entire career, but hasn’t received a great deal of attention from the media. At 5-10, 175 pounds, he runs hard, provides good speed and has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He rushed for 1,010 yards and was named third team All-Region 5. Christopher Newport and Stony Brook have also shown interest.

“Paul was the heart and soul of the team this year,” Thompson said. “He was a team leader and captain on both sides of the ball, and is an extremely hard worker.”

Howard is 6-4, 255 pounds and provides a big time frame that’s projectable across all levels of college football. He made 47 tackles, including seven for a loss, and also forced two fumbles. Howard was also named third team All-Region 5.

“Frank is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” Thompson said. “As one of our team captains, Frank was always up front leading the way. During sprints he would beat all linemen and consistently beat skill position players as well.”

The Village News will provide updates on these two student-athletes and others from Thomas Dale, L.C. Bird and Matoaca who get offers to play collegiatelly or commit.