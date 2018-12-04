36 CCPS teachers receive Gold Star financial recognition

CHESTERFIELD – Thirty-six Chesterfield County teachers were recently named recipients of W!SE’s 2017-18 Gold Star Teacher award. To be considered for this national recognition,...

CHESTERFIELD – Thirty-six Chesterfield County teachers were recently named recipients of W!SE’s 2017-18 Gold Star Teacher award.

To be considered for this national recognition, a teacher must have achieved a 93-percent pass rate in at least one class on either the Fall 2017 or Spring 2018 W!SE Financial Literacy Certification test.

Chesterfield County Public Schools’ 36 recognized teachers represented nearly 6.5 percent of the 557 teachers recognized nationally for their work last school year.

The Gold Star teachers from the Village News’ coverage area are: L.C. Bird High School: Brent Deaner; Thomas Dale High School: Logan Mason and Patrick Sweet; Matoaca High School, Nakita Lee, Stacy McCoy and Kathy Price; and Meadowbrook High School: Daniel Porzio.

Chesterfield County Public Schools offers an economics and personal finance class to high school students. The course is a requirement for graduation. Financial literacy projects are not limited to the high school level, though. Thanks to partnerships with local banking institutions, elementary school students receive lessons throughout the school year.

According to the National Financial Educators Council: “Although the Great Recession may be over, many Americans are still struggling with its aftereffects, and college students have been hit harder than most. Obtaining a student loan has become much more difficult than in previous years. More students are dropping out of college due to financial reasons than ever before. This trend escalates the problem, as landing a career job today practically demands having a college degree. What can be done? These problems could be solved by presenting financial literacy for students.”

“Financial literacy is such an important life skill that our students must have in order to be successful adults,” school board chair John Erbach said. “That’s why we place such a focus on our economics and personal finance class at the high school level.”

“The W!SE test pass rates and this national recognition affirm that our teachers and schools are providing students with an understanding of the importance of solid fiscal management,” Superintendent Merv Daugherty said. “When applied appropriately, such work benefits students and their families for years to come. Ultimately, this builds a stronger and more stable community.”