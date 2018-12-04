Gout, turkeys and Buckeyes

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. We are officially in the last month of 2018; where has the time...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound.

We are officially in the last month of 2018; where has the time gone? Hope you had a nice long Thanksgiving weekend. I had one down side to the weekend, I got a touch of the gout. Usually I get it in my right toe once or twice a year, mainly because I cracked it many years ago. This time however, I got it on my left foot, right below the big toe joint. It was kind of painful for a few days, so I drank a lot of 100-percent cranberry juice, even though most reports say this has no effect, but that is what my mother always told me to do, and I do what my mom tells me to do, bless her soul. The worst part, other than trying to put your shoe on without flexing your big toe, is the pain that creeps up into my calf because the gout makes my gait different, which creates some serious nagging cramps. It is all good now, except for a few tender spots.

Along with the pain, there were also some fun times too. For example, I was walking through the Walmart parking lot to do some shopping, and I noticed that the Salvation Army had installed a small house where the bell ringers could get warm while they collected their donations. Suddenly a small boy, who could not have been more than four, came running to me. In one hand he held a bell, and in the other he held up his little hand toward me, repeatedly clenching his hand and yelling, “Give me your money! Give me your money!” I was just stunned and completely amused all at the same time. That kid has a future in the charity business!

Then, last but not least, I got around to cooking that 20-pound turkey I got from work. I thought I would give brining a try, but what a mess: handling a big bird in a large aluminum pan brimming with brine, trying to carry it back and forth to the refrigerator and back to the counter. There were a few minor spills, but I must admit it really made a difference. Not only was this bird moist and favorable, it was the first bird I did not have to use a knife on. I mean, it was so moist I could separate the whole breast from the bone with a simple tug of my hand. No lie, I am not exaggerating one bit. No cut, no fuss!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Christmas is not about shopping or opening our presents. It is more about opening our hearts.” — Dogpound Wisdom

QUICKIES

*Wife: “What’s your excuse for coming home at this time of the night?”

Husband: “I was golfing with friends, my dear.” Wife: “What? At 2 a.m.?!”

Husband: “Yes dear, we used night clubs.”

*A young boy walked up to his father and asked, “Dad? Does a lawyer ever tell the truth?” The father thought for a moment. “Yes, son,” he replied, “Sometimes a lawyer will do anything to win a case.”

*Happiness is having a scratch for every itch. — Ogden Nash

*Some cause happiness wherever they go. Others, whenever they go. — Oscar Wilde

*Happiness isn’t something you experience, it’s something you remember. — Oscar Levant

OK, I’d better wrap this up, but I need to mention just one more “good” thing that happened over the holiday weekend.

My Buckeyes, the underdogs at home Nov. 24, beat the No. 4 team from up north (Michigan) 62-39, and then defeated Northwestern 45-24 Dec. 1 to win the Big 10 Championship. Had to get that in since I am a born-and-raised Buckeye!

As always, be good, do good, play safe, and remember it is the season for shopping and footballs.

– JR