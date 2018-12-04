Police investigate gas station robbery

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the A Plus gas station at 2421 W. Hundred Road just east of Chipotle Mexican Grill...

Police said a man rushed into the business, pushed the clerk to the ground and took cash. Upon taking the cash, the suspect fled on foot in the direction of the Suburban Inn. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a black jacket with a hood covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.