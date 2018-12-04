Trending

Teen girl charged after alleged assaults at L.C. Bird High School

December 4, 2018

A 15-year-old L.C. Bird High School student was charged after she allegedly assaulted two school employees and a school resource officer last week.

Chesterfield County Police Department spokeswoman Liz Caroon said the teen was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault and battery against a school official, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and possessing a weapon on school property.

The incident took place Thursday, Nov. 29. It was reported that three juvenile females planned to fight. Before the fight began, one of the girls displayed a knife with a 4-inch blade. A school employee took the knife from the girl, who then allegedly assaulted two school employees and a school resource officer.

Caroon said the 15-year-old girl struck two teachers and the SRO.

