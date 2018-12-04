Trending

Woman’s Club hears about United Network of Organ Sharing

December 4, 2018

ABOVE: Matoaca Woman's Club member Wilma Norris, on left, is pictured with last month's guest speakers, Lisa Schaffner and Danielle Hawkins.

ABOVE: Matoaca Woman’s Club member Wilma Norris, on left, is pictured with last month’s guest speakers, Lisa Schaffner and Danielle Hawkins.

The guest speaker at the Matoaca Woman’s Club’s November meeting was Lisa Schaffner, who spoke about her role in the United Network for Organ Sharing program, a non-profit organization based in Richmond that matches life-saving organs from deceased donors to patients on the national waiting list.

