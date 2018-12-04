Woman’s Club hears about United Network of Organ Sharing
Community December 4, 2018 Press release 0
ABOVE: Matoaca Woman’s Club member Wilma Norris, on left, is pictured with last month’s guest speakers, Lisa Schaffner and Danielle Hawkins.
The guest speaker at the Matoaca Woman’s Club’s November meeting was Lisa Schaffner, who spoke about her role in the United Network for Organ Sharing program, a non-profit organization based in Richmond that matches life-saving organs from deceased donors to patients on the national waiting list.
High school girls basketball season outlook
Basketball Dec 4, 2018 0
Thomas Dale will be tested early Thomas Dale finished last year...
Recently deceased
Obituaries Dec 4, 2018 0
Brennan, Mr. Ray H., 86, of North Chesterfield. Chassereau, Mrs. Marlou S., 66,...
Move over!
Fire & Life Safety Dec 4, 2018 0
You might say, he just wrote an article on this subject...
Gout, turkeys and Buckeyes
Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
CHESTERFIELD – Thirty-six Chesterfield County teachers were recently named recipients of...
ABOVE: Matoaca Woman’s Club member Wilma Norris, on left,...
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.