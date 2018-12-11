Devon, Honeywell, Fiorucci Foods have projects planned

A number of commercial developments are in the works in Chesterfield County besides a new Bissell plant that is going up. These developments include:•Project...

A number of commercial developments are in the works in Chesterfield County besides a new Bissell plant that is going up.



These developments include:

•Project Lightning II, a 303,393-square-foot warehouse and 17,567-square-foot office building planned for 38.7 acres at 1401, 1501 and 1601 Bellwood Road east of Jefferson Davis Highway in the James River Logistics Center.

The proposed use is a warehouse distribution center. There are 96.9 acres at the site.



The developer, Devon USA, has had two buildings in the center since 2002. According to reports, Devon plans to develop the third site as a speculative project in the hopes that it will attract a tenant.



The site plan includes parking for 606 vehicles.



Devon built a similar-sized building in 2017 at Northlake Industrial Park in Hanover County. That building is leased to Amazon.com.



“We have two prospects for the space , but nothing concrete,” said Ed Mitchell, an employee of Devon USA’s Richmond office. “In the meantime, we have our final site plan approval from Chesterfield County, and we are proceeding with site work with F. G. Pruitt Construction.”



•Project Cheetah consists of a 24,776-square-foot building and 640-square-foot water room that would be built on 1.47 acres at 16021 Walthall Industrial Parkway.



Honeywell spokeswoman Jane Khodos said the company is “in the exploratory steps and evaluating our options” in regard to building a manufacturing plant for Spectra Ballistic Fiber, which makes bullet-resistant vests and armor.



There are 510 existing parking spaces on the property, which is located in South Chesterfield between Jefferson Davis Highway and Interstate 95 south of Woods Edge Road.



•Campofrio Food Group is planning a three-phase Italian food processing expansion at 1800 Ruffin Mill Road in South Chesterfield.



The site plan includes plans for three buildings: 81,525 square feet in phase I, 74,280 square feet in phase II and 91,865 square feet in phase III. A 160,480-square-foot building is currently on site.



The owner is Fiorucci Foods. According to the company’s website, its products include Italian ham, salami, bacon and cheese. Fiorucci Vice President Helio Castano did not reply to an email.



•Ironwill is planning a 7,100-square-foot two-story retail office at 9801 Iron Bridge Road.



The project will be built on 2.75 of the 6 acres on site. It will have 78 parking spaces.



W.S. Carnes Inc. is the owner. Terri Pruitt at W.S. Carnes Inc. did not respond to an email.