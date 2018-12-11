Recently deceased
Blankenship, Mrs. Shirley Morgan, 83, of Chester, widow of Clarence “Jack” Blankenship.
Constantino, Mrs. Elizabeth “Liz” Mayock, 52, of Chesterfield, widow of Alexander Constantino.
Meadows, Miss Julia Nicole “Nikki,” 27, of North Chesterfield.
Nelson, Mrs. Shirley Eyler, 79, of Chesterfield, widow of James Nelson.
Parks, Mr. Harvey Lee, 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Lisa “Ringo” Karen Sine Parks.
Pastorfield, Mrs. Cindy Mae Worsham, 57, of Chesterfield, wife of Gary Pastorfield.
Scott, Mr. Richard L., 71, of North Chesterfield, husband of Jane Kilantang Scott.
Snead, Mrs. Virginia Morris, 82, of Chesterfield, widow of John L. Snead.
Thompson, Mrs. Linda Sue, 72, of South Chesterfield, wife of John M. Thompson.
Warren, Ms. Renee G., 57, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran.
Whaling-McGowan, Ms. Melinda, 24, of Chesterfield.
