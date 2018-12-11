Snow Sunday

Community
December 11, 2018
Press release 0
ABOVE: Boone, a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer and black and tan Coonhound mix, was sad that he couldn’t play fetch because everything was hidden, his owner Lisa Simmons said.
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Post comment
Community
Dec 11, 2018 0
Commentary
Dec 11, 2018 0
Football
Dec 11, 2018 0
Basketball
Dec 11, 2018 0
Obituaries
Dec 11, 2018 0
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.