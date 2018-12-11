Spring Run defeats Salem to win minors championship
FootballSports December 11, 2018 Press release 0
The Chesterfield Quarterback League, whose minor division includes 8- and 9-year-olds, hosted its annual Super Bowl on Saturday morning at Cosby High School.
The Spring Run Huskies defeated the Salem Cowboys 19-6.
Spring Run was the northern champion, and Salem was the southern champion.
Tyqwez Jones scored Salem’s only touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Tehron Wilson, head coach Jake Shires said.
Spring Run’s scorers were not available.
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.