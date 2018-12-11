Spring Run defeats Salem to win minors championship

The Chesterfield Quarterback League, whose minor division includes 8- and 9-year-olds, hosted its annual Super Bowl on Saturday morning at Cosby High School. The...

The Chesterfield Quarterback League, whose minor division includes 8- and 9-year-olds, hosted its annual Super Bowl on Saturday morning at Cosby High School.

The Spring Run Huskies defeated the Salem Cowboys 19-6.

Spring Run was the northern champion, and Salem was the southern champion.

Tyqwez Jones scored Salem’s only touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Tehron Wilson, head coach Jake Shires said.

Spring Run’s scorers were not available.