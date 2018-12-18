County champs!

ABOVE: The Matoaca Middle School girls basketball team recently won the Chesterfield County championship and finished the season with a 12-1 record. The team was...

ABOVE: The Matoaca Middle School girls basketball team recently won the Chesterfield County championship and finished the season with a 12-1 record. The team was honored at the Dec. 12 board of supervisors meeting. From left: assistant coach Donald Pollard, head coach Kim Pond, Brianna Montalvo, Alexa Whitlow, Ava Walker, Lauryn George, Samantha Smith, Allyson Booth, LiLa Donnelly, Kylie Booth, Emily Clark, Addison Thompson, Alyssa Thompson, Kennedy Murrell, Jada Coleman (obstructed) and Matoaca District supervisor Steve Elswick. Not pictured: Faith Brown, Abigail Wells, Kendra Carter, manager Elizabeth Stevenson and assistant coach Kym Donnelly.