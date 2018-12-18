Trending

County champs!

BasketballSports December 18, 2018 Press release 0

ABOVE: The Matoaca Middle School girls basketball team recently won the Chesterfield County championship and finished the season with a 12-1 record. The team was... County champs!

ABOVE: The Matoaca Middle School girls basketball team recently won the Chesterfield County championship and finished the season with a 12-1 record. The team was honored at the Dec. 12 board of supervisors meeting. From left: assistant coach Donald Pollard, head coach Kim Pond, Brianna Montalvo, Alexa Whitlow, Ava Walker, Lauryn George, Samantha Smith, Allyson Booth, LiLa Donnelly, Kylie Booth, Emily Clark, Addison Thompson, Alyssa Thompson, Kennedy Murrell, Jada Coleman (obstructed) and Matoaca District supervisor Steve Elswick. Not pictured: Faith Brown, Abigail Wells, Kendra Carter, manager Elizabeth Stevenson and assistant coach Kym Donnelly.

The Matoaca Middle School girls basketball team recently won the Chesterfield County championship and finished the season with a 12-1 record. The team was honored at the Dec. 12 board of supervisors meeting. From left: assistant coach Donald Pollard, head coach Kim Pond, Brianna Montalvo, Alexa Whitlow, Ava Walker, Lauryn George, Samantha Smith, Allyson Booth, LiLa Donnelly, Kylie Booth, Emily Clark, Addison Thompson, Alyssa Thompson, Kennedy Murrell, Jada Coleman (obstructed) and Matoaca District supervisor Steve Elswick. Not pictured: Faith Brown, Abigail Wells, Kendra Carter, manager Elizabeth Stevenson and assistant coach Kym Donnelly.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Christmas on the Green

Christmas on the Green

Community Dec 18, 2018 0

A girl and boy enjoy the music at ‘Christmas...
Volunteer spirit

Volunteer spirit

Community Dec 18, 2018 0

On Dec. 4, a group of volunteers from the...
Local awareness campaign promoted after near misses

Local awareness campaign promoted after near misses

Fire & EMS Dec 18, 2018 0

Roadway dangers are something first responders face each time...
State of the county: New transportation, schools, ‘Uber-esque’ services discussed

State of the county: New transportation, schools, ‘Uber-esque’ services discussed

Chesterfield Government Dec 18, 2018 0

Chesterfield County is a great place to live. That’s...

The benefits of crying

Commentary Dec 18, 2018 0

Feeling stressed during the holidays? Maybe all you need is a...
Meet the conservation police: State officers often work outdoors to enforce laws related to hunting, fishing and boating

Meet the conservation police: State officers often work outdoors to enforce laws related to hunting, fishing and boating

Outdoors Dec 18, 2018 0

Jon Hart follows the same routine he has followed...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.