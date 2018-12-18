Local awareness campaign promoted after near misses

Roadway dangers are something first responders face each time they are on the scene of an incident or travel to and from one. This...

Chesterfield Fire Engine 11 was rear-ended Nov. 25 while working a crash on Chippenham Parkway.

This danger was brought to light once again with a rash of recent near misses involving local rescue and law enforcement personnel.



To bring awareness of the issue, fire and EMS personnel have been alerting the public by using #MoveOver and #SlowDown on social media.



“I am honestly afraid for my brothers and sisters,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said. “This is happening too often, and we are pleading with drivers to slow down and move over.”



On Nov. 25, two near misses hit home. A county police officer at Bradley Bridge and Lewis roads was struck by a drunk driver. The officer was injured and transported to a local hospital.



In another incident the same day, state police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving Chesterfield Fire Engine 11 that was headed northbound on Chippenham Parkway, north of Hopkins Road.



Officials said the fire engine was blocking the right lane at the scene of a crash with its emergency lights activated when it was struck.



A 2012 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Route 150 and struck the fire engine in the rear, which spun the Honda around into the middle lane. The driver, Chester resident Joseph N. Clary, 40, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.



Yet another near miss occurred Dec. 8 when Chesterfield Fire Engine 17 was working a crash scene on Interstate 95 near Chippenham Parkway when it was struck in the left rear.

