Chesterfield County names Hughes community corrections services director

Chesterfield County recently named Gary Hughes its new director of community corrections services.



Hughes has 20 years of experience in the community corrections services field. He has been director of Henrico County’s community corrections services department since 2016. Hughes has overseen Henrico’s probation, pretrial and adult drug treatment court operations.



Prior to Henrico, Hughes was with Chesterfield County’s community corrections services for 10 years. He first joined Chesterfield in 2006 as a probation officer, and he became a probation supervisor in 2010, overseeing a staff of 10. Before coming to Chesterfield, Hughes was an adult probation officer in Maricopa County, Arizona. He holds a bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Arizona State University.



In his new role, Hughes will lead the day-to-day operations of the Chesterfield County Department of Community Corrections Services. The department has 43 employees and an annual operating budget of $3.1 million.



The department is responsible for a range of pre-trial and post-trial community alternatives for the 12th Judicial Circuit and District Courts, which includes local probation, pretrial services, center for risk reduction, dual treatment track, a domestic and sexual violence resource center, and offender supervision for the adult drug court. The department serves adult offenders and pre-trial defendants, with an average daily population of 400 pre-trial defendants and 1,400 sentenced offenders under supervision.



Hughes will start Jan. 14, 2019, replacing Andrew Molloy Jr.