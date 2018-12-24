Chesterfield County names Hughes community corrections services director
Chesterfield Government December 24, 2018 Press release 0
Chesterfield County recently named Gary Hughes its new director of community corrections services.
Hughes has 20 years of experience in the community corrections services field. He has been director of Henrico County’s community corrections services department since 2016. Hughes has overseen Henrico’s probation, pretrial and adult drug treatment court operations.
Prior to Henrico, Hughes was with Chesterfield County’s community corrections services for 10 years. He first joined Chesterfield in 2006 as a probation officer, and he became a probation supervisor in 2010, overseeing a staff of 10. Before coming to Chesterfield, Hughes was an adult probation officer in Maricopa County, Arizona. He holds a bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Arizona State University.
In his new role, Hughes will lead the day-to-day operations of the Chesterfield County Department of Community Corrections Services. The department has 43 employees and an annual operating budget of $3.1 million.
The department is responsible for a range of pre-trial and post-trial community alternatives for the 12th Judicial Circuit and District Courts, which includes local probation, pretrial services,
Hughes will start Jan. 14, 2019, replacing Andrew Molloy Jr.
Christmas on the Green
Car manufacturing
Commentary Dec 24, 2018 0
Recently deceased
Obituaries Dec 24, 2018 0
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.